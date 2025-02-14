DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $177.06, but opened at $154.00. DaVita shares last traded at $155.26, with a volume of 1,182,682 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average of $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in DaVita by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

