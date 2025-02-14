Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 26,211 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.85 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

