Promising Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers used in agriculture to enhance plant growth and increase crop yields. Investors may consider investing in these stocks as a way to capitalize on the demand for fertilizers driven by the global food production industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $246.29. 1,030,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,630. Union Pacific has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.21 and a 200 day moving average of $240.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.03. 379,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average is $250.24. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384,213. CSX has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85.

