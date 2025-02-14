Newport Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 281.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

