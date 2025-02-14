Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.00.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
