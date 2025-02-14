Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.00.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.