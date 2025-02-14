Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,284 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4,572.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.3% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $276.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $232.23 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

