Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.97 Billion

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $10.20 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethena Staked USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,556.52 or 0.99766826 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99272850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 3,441,447,156 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 3,450,470,356.2995981. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.1523447 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $8,941,250.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Staked USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Staked USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.