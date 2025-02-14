Bitcoiva 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $450,102.43 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $4.97 or 0.00005140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $79.82 million and $450,102.43 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,782.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.42 or 0.00354840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00041482 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00009698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.97686552 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $451,586.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

