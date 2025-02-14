Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

CAG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 823,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

