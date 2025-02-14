Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Atmos Energy Corporation, a Texas-based company, recently disclosed the outcomes of its annual shareholders meeting held on February 5, 2025. During the meeting, shareholders elected the Board of Directors’ nominees and voted on various proposals.

A total of 144,616,886 shares, representing a 93.04% quorum of the outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote, were present at the meeting. The results of the matters presented to the shareholders are as follows:

Proposal No. 1: The shareholders elected all of the board’s nominees as directors, who will serve until the 2026 annual shareholders meeting or until their successors are chosen. The votes for each nominee were tabulated, with impressive support ranging from 93.70% to 96.92% of the votes cast.

Proposal No. 2: Shareholders approved an amendment to the Company’s 1998 Long-Term Incentive Plan, which includes an increase of 2,000,000 shares of common stock reserved for issuance under the plan.

Proposal No. 3: The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2025 was ratified by the shareholders.

Proposal No. 4: Shareholders approved, on a non-binding basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers for fiscal 2024.

Atmos Energy Corporation’s Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, Jessica W. Bateman, signed the report on behalf of the company on February 11, 2025. The company expressed gratitude for the shareholders’ participation and engagement in the annual meeting.

These decisions reflect the confidence and support of Atmos Energy Corporation’s shareholders in the company’s leadership and future strategies as the company continues to navigate the dynamic energy sector landscape.

