Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

EEFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.03. 138,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,392.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,575.73. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

