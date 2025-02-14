Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $88.38 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $88,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in S&P Global by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $542.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.53. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $542.77. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

