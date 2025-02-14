Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,532 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 684,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

