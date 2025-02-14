Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 249,897 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,897 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,239 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

