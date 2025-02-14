Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.92%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

PEBK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,759.52. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading

