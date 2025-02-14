Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Releases Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.73%.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,232. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.84. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

