Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. Zoetis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.
Zoetis Trading Down 4.9 %
NYSE ZTS opened at $165.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.08.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Zoetis
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
