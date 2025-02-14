Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $78.78 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

