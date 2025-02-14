Vicus Capital Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

