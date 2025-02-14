Barclays Lowers Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $527.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $529.00 to $527.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $20.19 on Friday, reaching $445.87. The company had a trading volume of 290,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $318.20 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.