Campbell Wealth Management Purchases 379 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,014,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,324,000 after buying an additional 1,157,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.54. The stock has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.