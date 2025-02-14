Basic Attention Token Market Cap Reaches $285.69 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $285.69 million and $19.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,668,357 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token designed to enhance the efficiency and privacy of digital advertising. Integrated into the Brave browser, BAT rewards users for viewing ads and offers a fair revenue model for advertisers and publishers. It was created by Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy, leveraging their extensive experience in browser technology and software development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

