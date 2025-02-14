Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in January

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Air T Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Air T stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 1,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241. Air T has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.