Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in January

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Air T Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Air T stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 1,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241. Air T has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.
Air T Company Profile
