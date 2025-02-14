MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.130-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $908.2 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of MKSI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,379. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $97.54 and a 1-year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

