Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26, Zacks reports. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Elme Communities updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.910-0.970 EPS.

Elme Communities Stock Up 11.3 %

NYSE:ELME traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELME. Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Elme Communities in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

