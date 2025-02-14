JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $42.01. JD.com shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 4,678,501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.8% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,058,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447,264 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $16,800,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.