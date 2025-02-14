Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $30.86. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 439,499 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 89,126 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,451,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.