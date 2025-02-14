Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 22.15%. Alkermes updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.030-1.210 EPS.

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.65. 526,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,176. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,234,421.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,494.50. This represents a 69.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,518. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

