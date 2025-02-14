NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 10670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $614.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFXI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 181,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 77.6% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 398,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 174,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

