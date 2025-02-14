ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ATEX Resources Inc. (CVE:ATX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 110523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on ATEX Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of ATEX Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.57.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

