Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Alternative Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2,104,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ALTY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

