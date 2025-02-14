Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

