GFG Capital LLC Sells 809 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,514 shares of company stock worth $3,859,731 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.