Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 86 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Chubb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $267.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.72. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

