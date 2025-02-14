Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,075 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $72,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $361.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.02. The company has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $270.50 and a 12-month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

