Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells 15,087 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $107.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.