Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Granite Construction updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Granite Construction stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

