Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65, Zacks reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%.

MTD traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,299.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,967. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,142.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,283.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,341.12.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

