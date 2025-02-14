New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $73.10 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 58,830 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

