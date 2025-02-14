Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

EIX stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

