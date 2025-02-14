Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Raised by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,909,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,773 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.