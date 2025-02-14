Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.500 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $5.02 on Friday, hitting $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,161. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

