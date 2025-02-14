QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.070-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 361,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,328. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuidelOrtho

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $291,667,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser bought 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $249,886.86. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.