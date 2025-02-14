Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 31.3% – Still a Buy?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 31.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 398,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 91,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Up 31.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

