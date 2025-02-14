Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Drops By 28.8%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 8.4 %

OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 57,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Cuts Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.75%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

