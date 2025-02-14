Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,856. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINE. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,106. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $235.81 million, a P/E ratio of 117.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Stories

