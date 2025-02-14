Short Interest in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Drops By 27.4%

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 204,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP owned about 0.10% of Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TARK traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $58.08. 70,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,500. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.