Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 144,730 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5,566.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,730 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $48,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 48.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Eaton by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $307.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.47.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.20.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

