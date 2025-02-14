Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in A10 Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 36,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $21.70 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.