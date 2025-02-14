Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 44 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $251.92 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.72 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.36. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

